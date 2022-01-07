COVID-19 transmission rate rises in Dodge County

Dodge County’s transmission rate of COVID-19 has jumped to nearly 30% as the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in the community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dodge County’s positivity rate was just under 19% earlier this week, but rose to 29.57% on Tuesday.

“COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Fremont and Dodge County driven by the more contagious Omicron variant,” Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said. “Methodist Fremont Health continues to remain near or at capacity driven largely by COVID-19 cases and, more recently, an increasing number of flu cases.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the transmission rate is 29.02%. The rate is calculated according to new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and percentage of positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

According to the CDC’s determinations, the rate puts Dodge County in the “high” category, with a case rate of 546.97 per 100,000 people.

“Omaha-area hospitals are also at or near capacity making it difficult, and sometimes impossible, to transfer patients when needed and appropriate,” Richmond said. “To relieve some of the pressure, we continue to manage elective and non-emergent surgeries on a daily basis.”

On Wednesday, the Three Rivers Public Health Department reported 15 new COVID-related deaths.

“Our hospital systems continue to be near or at capacity with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of which are unvaccinated,” Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a release. “If you are sick, please stay home, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you are around others and wash your hands often.”

As MFH anticipates COVID and flu cases to continue to rise during the next several weeks, Richmond said its more than 900 local team members will continue to make “great sacrifices” on a daily basis with the additional strain.

“Please practice good handwashing, social distancing and masking,” he said. “Of course, we are also encouraging people to get vaccinated and receive the booster as appropriate.”

This week, Three Rivers will offer a free COVID and flu vaccine walk-in clinic on Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m. at its building at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont.

Next week, the department will hold clinics from 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Three Rivers will also have COVID testing available on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 E. Military Ave.

Next week, the department will have testing from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday and 1-5 p.m. on Friday.