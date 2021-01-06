COVID-19 vaccine sign-up for elderly available as Three Rivers, Methodist Fremont Health vaccinate more

The Three Rivers Public Health Department announced that residents age 75 years or older in its jurisdiction can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine list.
The form for the contact list can be completed by visiting nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cFU8KpGUaby2QAZ. Those who submit a form will be notified when a vaccine is available, which may take several weeks.
“We have had a lot of interest in individuals wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please know that we are working through our phases and tiers as quickly as we can,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release Monday. “Please be patient with us as we only have a limited amount of vaccine at this time.”
Three Rivers, which is comprised of Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, also announced in the release that it had vaccinated 448 individuals and provided 330 immunizations to community partners to vaccinate individuals.
Methodist Fremont Health has also been able to vaccinate many of its medical staff members. President and CEO Brett Richmond said since Dec. 16, approximately 480 local members had been given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Additionally, Richmond said the system would begin providing second doses of the vaccine to the first recipients on Wednesday, three weeks after the initial dose.
“So when we started back on the 16th and really the last three weeks, our efforts have really been focused on direct patient care staff,” he said. “And we anticipate here in the next week or two that we will open that up to our remaining non-patient care staff.”
With approximately 900 local employees and medical staff, Richmond said he anticipates vaccinating another approximately 240 employees in the next seven to 10 days, bringing the vaccinated total to around 720.
“As you’ve seen probably in the local and national media, sometimes there are some mild side effects: sore arms, sometimes people don’t feel 100% the next day,” he said. “We found that to be pretty mild in our employees, and it really hasn’t had any significant impact on their ability to work or care for patients.”
For both Three Rivers and Methodist Fremont Health, the two systems have been allocated a certain number of doses every week and must follow specific guidelines from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as to who receives them.
“We do anticipate at some point that we will get additional doses for our physician practices to begin vaccinating patients as well,” Richmond said. “But we don’t quite know what that will look like in terms of timing and doses and process.”
Amy Fachman, senior account manager of marketing for Methodist Fremont Health, said she was at each of the locations for the first round of doses last month and saw first-hand the reactions from those who received them.
“There was a full range of emotions from absolute glee to just levels of happiness that you can’t really put into words to some real level of deep-felt emotions,” she said. “It was just like that hope and that light at the end of the tunnel.”
Richmond, who was also present, said the recipients were not only excited and hopeful, but proud to receive the vaccine.
“With these vaccinations, we’re certainly not out of the pandemic,” he said. “I think we still have a number of tough weeks and maybe tough months ahead of us, but beginning to vaccinate people I think really does give all of us some hope that we can kind of see ourselves coming out of this in the next several months.”
For those who are concerned about signing up to receive the vaccine, Richmond said the best option is to reach out and visit with a local primary care physician.
“I think they are really the individuals in the best position to address concerns that people might have,” he said. “And I think as people do that, they’ll find that those individuals in our community are overwhelmingly supportive of people being vaccinated.”