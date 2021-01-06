COVID-19 vaccine sign-up for elderly available as Three Rivers, Methodist Fremont Health vaccinate more

Amy Fachman, senior account manager of marketing for Methodist Fremont Health, said she was at each of the locations for the first round of doses last month and saw first-hand the reactions from those who received them.

“There was a full range of emotions from absolute glee to just levels of happiness that you can’t really put into words to some real level of deep-felt emotions,” she said. “It was just like that hope and that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Richmond, who was also present, said the recipients were not only excited and hopeful, but proud to receive the vaccine.

“With these vaccinations, we’re certainly not out of the pandemic,” he said. “I think we still have a number of tough weeks and maybe tough months ahead of us, but beginning to vaccinate people I think really does give all of us some hope that we can kind of see ourselves coming out of this in the next several months.”

For those who are concerned about signing up to receive the vaccine, Richmond said the best option is to reach out and visit with a local primary care physician.

“I think they are really the individuals in the best position to address concerns that people might have,” he said. “And I think as people do that, they’ll find that those individuals in our community are overwhelmingly supportive of people being vaccinated.”