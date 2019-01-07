Cox Communications has begun installing fiber in Fremont along Military Avenue, east of Bell Street, part of a larger fiber loop that will eventually provide a new internet option for Fremont businesses.
The service will only be available for commercial businesses in Fremont, and there has been no talk at this point about Cox providing residential service, said Fremont executive assistant Lottie Mitchell.
Along Military, crews can be spotted installing the fiber cable beneath the ground. They plan to work through the winter Mitchell added.
Fiber loop will also be installed along other roads in the city as part of the project, including much of 23rd Street, and also along the Diers Parkway, parts of Luther Road, Morningside Road and Highway 275, among others.
Work should not have a major impact on traffic flow, Mitchell said, though she did not rule out the possibility of some short-term closures.
“They may have equipment being delivered and there may be short spurts of closures, but nothing major,” she said.
The Fremont City Council passed a resolution approving the franchise and pole agreement during an October meeting.