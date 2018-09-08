Chris Petersen isn’t stretching the truth when he talks about satisfied clients who come to CP Physical Therapy.
And Petersen, who owns the Fremont business, has the ‘thank you” notes to prove it.
Petersen said his family owned business offers a full range of physical therapy services to people in Fremont and the surrounding areas.
“Our main emphasis is individualized, one-on-one patient care,” Peterson said.
A wide variety of patients with multiple diagnoses come through the doors of the business at 1439 E. 23rd St.
The patients include those with general aches and pain, chronic pain, orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, workman’s compensation injuries, neurological conditions such as balance disorders, Parkinson’s disease or deficits from a stroke.
“We see anything post-operative,” he said.
This can include patients recovering after a hip or knee replacement or ankle or spine surgery.
“We’re full-service,” he said.
Petersen said the clinic also works with children who have any sort of physical therapy needs and Midland University and high school athletes.
The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We are in network with all insurance companies,” he said, as well as Medicare and Medicaid.
CP Physical Therapy opened in July 2016 and in two years has added a second full-time physical therapist.
The physical therapists are: Petersen, who has his doctor of physical therapy degree; and Michelle Grefe, who is a physical therapy assistant and a lymphedema certified therapist.
Between Petersen and Grefe are more than 30 years of combined experience.
Grefe is trained to help people with edema, which is caused by fluid accumulation in certain bodily tissues. Edema can occur in arms and legs.
“Our goal would be to use compression wraps to decrease the edema to improve range of motion, decrease pain and improve quality of life,” she said.
The wraps provide compression for the muscles to work against to help pump some of the fluid back out through the lymphatic system.
Petersen said CP Physical Therapy is the only privately owned clinic which provides this and one of three places in Fremont that provide it.
“There is a strong need for that in the community,” he said. “Other facilities that offer this — there’s typically a waiting list and as soon as we get the physician referral we can get patients in right away.”
Petersen also noted that as per state requirements, he and Grefe must fulfill continuing education credits.
In doing that, they stay up to date with the latest research in their field – specializing in orthopedic conditions.
Besides Petersen and Grefe, CP Physical Therapy has a full-time front office worker.
And clients who come here also get to see Sammy — a 10-month-old golden retriever.
“She interacts with our patients and there are people who just come in to see her,” Petersen said.
Although not a registered therapy dog, Sammy is part of the family.
“She is great with kids and she will — when appropriate — interact with some treatments with us,” he said.
For example, that can include a young man who is working on sitting while balancing on an uneven surface. He will throw a ball and Sammy will bring it back to him.
Looking back, Petersen reflects on how the practice began.
“Starting the practice was really pursuing a dream of mine to own a business and provide physical therapy services to a community that I care a lot about,” Petersen said. “I’ve worked in Fremont for my entire career, 12 years, and being located in Fremont is something very close to my heart. I’ve been able to get to know members of the community for that period of time and it allowed me to fulfill my dream in a place that means a lot to me.”
Petersen noted something else:
“We have great relationships with all the physicians in the area, because when you work in a location for a period of time you develop those relationships with your referral sources,” Petersen said.
He cites the benefits of being a small, family-owned business.
“It’s something that makes us unique because we don’t have some of the corporate restrictions and it also allows us to provide a very unique, individualized and specialized approach to patient care,” Petersen said.
Petersen noted that the clinic has a “big family atmosphere.”
“Everybody’s treated as family,” he said.
Petersen is proud and appreciative that the practice has won “Best of Fremont” — for being the Best Physical Therapy Clinic for 2017 and 2018.
“There are a lot of PT clinics in Fremont and to have been awarded that is a very humbling and it’s a big accomplishment and I’m very thankful for it,” he said.
And he appreciates and keeps "thank you" notes sent to the clinic.
A couple include:
“I can truthfully say this is the first time in about eight years I have little or no pain,” wrote one woman. “Trying to say ‘thank you’ is so inadequate. My gosh, looking back, you have been a major part of my life for nine months. You have pulled me through a lot of rough spots – physically and mentally.”
Another client wrote this: “To try to say ‘Thank You’ for all of the wonderful acts of kindness shown to me during my recoveries is a large task. You made all the hard workouts enjoyable with your smiles, laughs and the talks we shared. Thank you for getting my life back on track.”
As he looks to the future, Petersen adds this:
“We want to continue to serve the community and the surrounding areas and expand our knowledge and provide the latest, up-to-date treatments and patient care for physical therapy.”