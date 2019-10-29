Hooper's "Chain of Friends" will be hosting their 45nd Annual Craft Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hooper City Auditorium. Admission is $1.
A wide variety of handmade items will be on display, including: homemade holiday crafts, quilts, crochet, bibs and car seat covers, stained glass, soy candles, dolls, holiday decorations, floral items, beaded jewelry, primitive wood crafts, decorated clothing and many more.
The lunch stand will be sponsored by the Logan View FCCLA as a fundraising effort for their yearly activities.
All proceeds from the boutique will be used for community projects. The Chain of Friend's previous and ongoing projects include playground equipment in the city park, new park benches, park sign and landscaping, improvements for the city’s swimming pool, a diving board, support of local scout organizations and school groups, donations to the City of Hooper for auditorium tables, donations to the local youth ball programs and hosting junior high dances. The group also sponsors the annual Easter egg hunt and helps to bring Santa to town.