Crew gearing up for JCF Days car show

Years later, the cruisers show remains one of the most popular events of the festival.

Kennedy understands the car show’s appeal.

Attendees want to see a car like one they drove in high school or had when they went on a first date with their future spouse.

“I’ve always said it is a stroll down memory lane,” Kennedy said.

Rayl would agree.

“An old car is a memory,” Rayl said. “You walk down Main Street at 7 o’clock when everyone’s setting up and you can smell the wax and cleaner.”

Kennedy understands the connectivity among car owners.

“The car world is a family,” Kennedy said. “They do everything together. They go out to eat together. They go driving together. They go to a few car shows a year.”

And although the car show officially starts at 8 a.m., some entrants are at the event at 5:30 a.m.

“They want what they consider to be the perfect spot,” Kennedy said.

Coordinators know how much is involved in planning the event.

“You’ve got to plan for everything,” Kennedy said.