Crew gearing up for JCF Days car show

John Kennedy compares running a car show to planning a wedding.
Lots of details are involved.
Although nobody’s ordering a cake or flowers, those running the show send out invitations to past participants.
There’s fundraising to be done, door prizes to gather and a host of other items that need attention.
The same will be true this year when Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Street rolls out during the John C. Fremont Days festival.
This marks the 11th year for Cruisers on Main Street, an event Kennedy began to coordinate more than a decade ago.
As in past years, the event is scheduled for the Saturday during the Fremont festival.
The annual event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11 in downtown Fremont, rain or shine.
Between 400 and 450 entries are expected.
Liz Rayl, a longtime car enthusiast, will serve as chairperson for the event. Kennedy remains on board as the previous chairman. Other car show committee members are Ryan Dorfmeyer, Mike Holck and Mike Roth. Mike Kincannon will continue to head up the bike show.
Each year, an estimated 4,000 to 5,000 people stroll down what Kennedy calls memory lane — looking at cars, trucks and motorcycles. Even go-carts and pedal cars have been part of the popular event.
Admission to the event is free to attendees. The cost to enter a vehicle in the event is $20 per vehicle. Those who preregister by June 30 can get a free T-shirt. Door prizes will go to the first 200 day-of-show entries.
Last year, approximately 220 trophies were handed out. Trophies are awarded for first, second and third place in a host of categories.
The event features various categories, including race cars and rat rods. Special award trophies are given in categories such as Mayor’s Choice; Police Department’s Choice; Fire Department’s Choice; and In Memory Trophies.
Entry forms are available on the festival website at http://www.johncfremontdays.org or by getting one from Rayl at Advanced Services, 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 268.
Those who want to be a sponsor or register a car may call Rayl at 402-719-0291.
Kennedy noted that some folks thought there might not be an event this year after he stepped out of the lead role, but the show will go on.
“We’re here,” Rayl said. “We’re cruising along.”
Kennedy agreed.
“We are going to have it and there will be people running it that they (participants) can trust,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy describes Rayl as a car girl at heart.
She knows what it is to wake up and smell the car wax.
And she has many car show connections.
“I grew up going to the car show,” Rayl said. “My dad and uncle always had cars in the show.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rayl previously exhibited a 1969 Nova in the show. Her dad, Bruce Howe, was a winner with his 1957 Chevy.
Her uncle, Gary Morris, is known for the specially crafted trophies he’s built throughout the years for the event.
Rayl has served on the JCF Days festival board for 10 years. Rayl admits she’s a little nervous about her first year as chairman.
But she’s got a good pit crew.
Besides car show committee members, lots of people volunteer to help with the event. Many previous volunteers have agreed to assist.
Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main Street began more than a decade ago after its namesake learned there might not be a show.
Back then, coordinators of the previous car show wanted to step down.
“The guys that were running it were all car club guys in town and they were getting older. They just decided they couldn’t do it anymore,” he said.
They told Kennedy that if he wanted to have a show he’d have to come up with a whole new group.
Years later, the cruisers show remains one of the most popular events of the festival.
Kennedy understands the car show’s appeal.
Attendees want to see a car like one they drove in high school or had when they went on a first date with their future spouse.
“I’ve always said it is a stroll down memory lane,” Kennedy said.
Rayl would agree.
“An old car is a memory,” Rayl said. “You walk down Main Street at 7 o’clock when everyone’s setting up and you can smell the wax and cleaner.”
Kennedy understands the connectivity among car owners.
“The car world is a family,” Kennedy said. “They do everything together. They go out to eat together. They go driving together. They go to a few car shows a year.”
And although the car show officially starts at 8 a.m., some entrants are at the event at 5:30 a.m.
“They want what they consider to be the perfect spot,” Kennedy said.
Coordinators know how much is involved in planning the event.
“You’ve got to plan for everything,” Kennedy said.
And there have been what car show coordinators call speed bumps — although they strive to see as few as possible.
Kennedy remembers one guy who ran over a parking meter. Some cars have run out of gas and had to be pushed into place. Kennedy and Holck know a couple of vehicles might have to be jump started at the event’s end.
Holck and Rayl pointed out that the show is family friendly.
Kennedy also knows how much people enjoy car shows.
“You put beautiful cars together,” he said, “And people will find them.”