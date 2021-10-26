Cricut class to be offered by Northeast Community College in West Point

In this interactive class, instructor Lori Fitch will teach students how to use their Cricut machine and learn how to use DesignSpace while also creating a design for a shirt, apron, wood block, tile, travel mug, among others. A heat press will be made available so participants will leave class with a finished project.

For those who have a Cricut, they are asked to bring their machine and a laptop to class. Those who don’t have a machine are invited to come and learn what it can all do. Attendees may bring their own blank craft, a ruler and some design ideas sketched or written down. All other supplies will be provided and are included in the cost of the class, which is $40.