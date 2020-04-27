1 arrested, 1 in hospital following stabbing

At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Edgar A. Perez-Lazo, 26, of Fremont with 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.
Officers responded to a stabbing that occurred at a residence on south Irving Street and learned that Perez-Lazo stabbed a 23-year-old male in the back during a fight following an argument.
The victim, who was able to talk to police, was taken to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
