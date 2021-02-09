2 cited for unattended children

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Feb. 7, Santos W. Maldonado-Portillo, 28, and Mayra G. Maldonado Morales, 30, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of child abuse/neglect following a complaint of unattended children in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue north, Fremont Police reported.