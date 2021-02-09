 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 cited for unattended children
editor's pick top story

2 cited for unattended children

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Feb. 7, Santos W. Maldonado-Portillo, 28, and Mayra G. Maldonado Morales, 30, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of child abuse/neglect following a complaint of unattended children in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue north, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California expands vaccinations to stadium sites

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Swerve leads to arrest
Crime and Courts

Swerve leads to arrest

  • Updated

At approximately 7 a.m., Feb. 6, Jake M. Flynn, 36, of Glenwood, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News