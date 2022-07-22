Active shooter drill provides experience

Mark Shepard knew it was a drill.

Not the real thing.

But the Fremont Public Schools superintendent had an unexpected reaction when he heard the 9-11 call about an active shooter at Fremont Middle School on Thursday morning.

Shepard was in the east meeting room in the FPS central office with school and city officials when the call was dispatched.

He knew it was a simulation. Police, school and other officials have been working to coordinate this exercise for weeks.

Then the simulated call came across the radio.

“It just literally brought a chill to my bones,” Shepard said. “The reality of those words are very sobering.”

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott led the exercise, which he estimated involved about 100 people for the entire day.

Although many of these entities have had training on their own, this was an opportunity to see how they’d work together in the event that a real-life situation would occur.

Elliott previously told the Tribune that his goal was to have his officers realize they couldn’t wait to go in, but needed to respond immediately.

During the simulation, officers didn’t wait to go in and Elliott said Thursday afternoon he was pleased with that result.

“As far as getting the officers in there and engaging the suspect, it was great,” Elliott said. “We were really happy about that.”

Elliott sees areas of improvement. He’d like to see the amount of time shortened between when officers neutralize a suspect to when injured parties receive treatment.

“We’d have liked to have seen the victims get treated a little quicker,” Elliott said. “We found some areas where we might be able to improve that response, but as far as the officers getting into the school and engaging the suspect, that was right on par with what we want.”

He also said there were a couple of technical issues involving communication, but that was resolved right away.

Elliott said he spent weeks planning the event. He and Kevin Kavan, coordinator of safety and security for Fremont Public Schools, brought in multiple people to plan the drill.

The police department had to coordinate shifts so one shift of patrol officers could be on the streets while the others trained and then swap the groups so the first could train.

“There was a lot of coordination there,” Elliott said.

Regarding safety, police also had to make sure there were no actual firearms in the scenario.

Keeping fire and rescue personnel safe and working with them involved coordination as well.

Elliott was pleased with the cooperation he saw.

“The teamwork was great,” Elliott said. “All the guys worked great together.”

The day was divided into two portions. An estimated 60 people – including law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel – took part in the active shooter training exercise in the morning.

Shepherd said he watched most of the morning session from a remote location utilizing the school’s camera system.

“It gave us an insight into what that looks like in the school,” Shepard said. “It was very impressive, how organized it was by the chief and his lieutenants and his assistants. Everybody responded so professionally and absolutely know what they’re doing.”

In the afternoon, FPS participated in a reunification drill, reuniting students with parents.

Elliott said when an active shooter situation takes place in a school system, the idea is to get students out of a dangerous area and put them in another building and reunite them with their parents.

He estimated another 30 to 40 people took part in that simulation.

Shepard said Thursday afternoon that FPS would have a debriefing with law enforcement.

“We’ll follow up again with the entire group in a couple weeks from now to identify ways that we can strengthen our protocols and they can strengthen theirs,” he said.

Shepard noted that FPS practiced reunification with about 20 students.

That’s many fewer students than the 1,500 at a high school or even 300 kids in an elementary school.

“It’s a much different scenario than when you’re talking about 20,” Shepard said. “As we continue to prepare for something we hope never happens here, we’ll try to involve more people.”

Elliott and Shepard said they’d like to see this training take place each year.

“This was a great first effort, because it was very small and so it was very easy to control,” Shepard said. “We know that in a real situation that’s going to be more difficult so we need to practice it being more difficult as well.”

Shepard appreciated the teamwork and expertise involved.

“It’s amazing to me the way our community continues to come together,” Shepard said. “We had a flood (in 2019). We had a pandemic. All of these are opportunities for people to finger-point and that doesn’t happen in Fremont. People come together. We identify a plan. We put it together and then we use it.”

Thursday’s training exercise occurred as a cooperative effort between:

Fremont Police Department;

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office;

Nebraska State Patrol;

Fremont Fire and Rescue Department;

Methodist Fremont Health;

Dodge County REACT;

Dodge County Emergency Management;

Fremont/Dodge County Communications;

FPS.