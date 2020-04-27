Agency works to help sexual assault victims

Linda Schlapfer wants community members to know how The Bridge helps local and area residents.
Schlapfer is the outreach communications advocate for The Bridge, which provides services for individuals and families who experience domestic violence and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.
“Our role at the Bridge is to educate, create awareness, empower others, and promote healthy relationships in the lives of men, women, and children through empowerment and social change,” Schlapfer said.
For someone in crisis, the agency is available to create safety plans, locate emergency shelter, find supporting resources and provide court advocacy for victims and their families.
“Our focus is to let the sexual assault victim know ‘We believe them’ and ‘Sexual assault is not their fault!’” Schlapfer said.
Schlapfer said it is The Bridge’s hope that—together with the public—these statistics can be eliminated:
- One in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives.
- 8% of rapes occur while the victim is at work.
- 34% of people who sexually abuse a child are family members.
- 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually abused before they turn age 18.
The Bridge has a 24-hour crisis line at 402-727-7777 and toll-free at 1-888-721-4340. For more information, email: info@bridgefromviolence.com
