Agency works to help sexual assault victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Schlapfer wants community members to know how The Bridge helps local and area residents.

Schlapfer is the outreach communications advocate for The Bridge, which provides services for individuals and families who experience domestic violence and sexual assault in Dodge, Washington, Saunders, Burt and Cuming counties.

“Our role at the Bridge is to educate, create awareness, empower others, and promote healthy relationships in the lives of men, women, and children through empowerment and social change,” Schlapfer said.

For someone in crisis, the agency is available to create safety plans, locate emergency shelter, find supporting resources and provide court advocacy for victims and their families.

“Our focus is to let the sexual assault victim know ‘We believe them’ and ‘Sexual assault is not their fault!’” Schlapfer said.

Schlapfer said it is The Bridge’s hope that—together with the public—these statistics can be eliminated: