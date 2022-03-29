Applications close Friday to become a Nebraska State Trooper in 2022

There’s still time to become a Nebraska State Trooper this year. Candidates can apply until Friday, April 1, at 11:59 p.m., to join the next NSP Basic Recruit Camp, which starts in July and graduates in December.

Recruits of Camp 66 will begin training on July 5 and will receive their badge on Dec. 16, 2022. These troopers will earn a starting annual salary of $51,105 upon graduation, with a pay-step advancement schedule and other pay incentives possible.

Recruits earn $21 per hour during the academy process. Troopers also receive medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave, and full retirement benefits.

At the NSP Training Academy, recruits will undergo 22 weeks of in-depth training to develop all the skills necessary to serve as a Nebraska State Trooper. Recruits will also get the opportunity to interact with troopers and investigators who are experts in numerous specialty positions open to troopers throughout their career. Career paths include Patrol, Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, Drone Pilot, SWAT, K9, Community Service, Aviation, and many more.

To apply, you must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by Dec. 16, 2022, when you would take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. To apply, or to get more information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements, visit NebraskaTroopers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.