Arrest follow traffic accident

Police News

An Ames man, who claimed his car was taken from him at gunpoint, faces charges including false reporting after a Tuesday night accident.

Benjamin M. Baker, 36, was arrested at approximately 8:55 p.m. Oct. 26 on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The arrest was made after a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 2200 block of north Broad Street.

Fremont Police reported that after the crash, Baker fled the scene on foot.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of what he was wearing.

One of the vehicles in the crash was registered to Baker and officers found his driver’s license inside the vehicle.

A short time later, Baker called the police department from a residence in the 2400 block of north Nye Avenue, claiming his vehicle had been stolen from him at gunpoint as he was leaving RD’s Bar at 22nd and Broad streets, with an acquaintance.

Police were able to determine the acquaintance was at work when this allegedly happened and officers located clothes in the residence matching the clothes described by witnesses at the crash scene.

A DUI investigation was conducted and Baker showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcohol. He was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and false reporting.

