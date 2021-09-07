 Skip to main content
Arrest follows alleged incident
Arrest follows alleged incident

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Sept. 6, Juan Ramos-Ortiz, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, criminal mischief and child abuse following a physical fight disturbance at a residence in the 1700 block of north Park Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of threating an acquaintance and damaging items in the home. He was charged with child abuse because the actions occurred in the presence of a child in the home.

