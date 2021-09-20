Arrest follows disturbance complaint

At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 18, James R. Gomez, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 600 block of west South Street, Fremont Police reported.
Gomez is accused of being on the property, where he had no business being, and urinating on the side of the residence, police said. Gomez allegedly damaged two solar landscape lights with an estimated value of $30.
