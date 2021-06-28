Arrest follows disturbance complaint

At approximately 11:15 p.m., June 26, Joseph D. Jelinek, 49, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 300 block of west 10th Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.
He is accused of going to a residence, uninvited, and instigating an argument with the residents who asked him to leave. He then allegedly assaulted one of the residents, inflicting minor injury.
