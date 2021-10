At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 700 block of west Washington Street. Fremont Police reported.

Officers responded to an argument and learned that an acquaintance of Hernandez-Castaneda locked herself in a room at the residence, in fear of Hernandez-Castaneda, and he forcibly opened the locked door to confront her and he was arrested.