Arrest follows disturbance complaint

At approximately 5 p.m., Sept. 25, Patricia K. Ward, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and domestic assault following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 100 block of south Pierce Street, Fremont Police reported.

Ward is accused of kicking in the front door of the residence where a former acquaintance lives. Once inside, Ward refused to leave and assaulted the acquaintance. Damage to the door is estimated at $100.