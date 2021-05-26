 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows disturbance
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows disturbance

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 10:20 p.m., May 25, Jeremy L. Rush, 44, of Fremont was arrested following a disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of Ohio Street, Fremont Police reported.

Rush is accused of disturbing the peace of the residents at the house by repeatedly knocking on the door and ringing the door bell and then refusing to leave when told by the residents.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At one point, Rush allegedly brandished a large knife which was found lying on the ground nearby by responding officers.

Rush was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, possessing a deadly by a prohibited person (felon), terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 11:15 p.m., May 23, Samual L. Wallitsch, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News