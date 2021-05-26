Arrest follows disturbance

At approximately 10:20 p.m., May 25, Jeremy L. Rush, 44, of Fremont was arrested following a disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of Ohio Street, Fremont Police reported.

Rush is accused of disturbing the peace of the residents at the house by repeatedly knocking on the door and ringing the door bell and then refusing to leave when told by the residents.

At one point, Rush allegedly brandished a large knife which was found lying on the ground nearby by responding officers.

Rush was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, possessing a deadly by a prohibited person (felon), terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

