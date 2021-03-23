Arrest follows false reporting

At approximately 1:10 p.m., March 19, Fredy Gomez-Lopez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of false reporting following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of north Monroe Street.
Gomez-Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and gave a false name to an officer, Fremont Police reported.
After his true identify was revealed, it was learned he had an active Dodge County warrant for his arrest. The driver of the car, Diego Gomez-Gomez, 34, of Fremont was also arrested on an active Colfax County warrant.
_ Tribune staff
