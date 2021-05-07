 Skip to main content
Arrest follows traffic accident
Arrest follows traffic accident

Police News

At approximately 3:45 p.m., May 6, Samuel M. Ross, 46, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a single-car accident in the 800 block of Bud Boulevard, Fremont Police reported.

Officers were responding to a complaint of a reckless driver, believed to be Ross, in the 500 block of north Johnson Road.

As they were attempting to locate him it was learned he crashed and struck the sign of a business on Bud Boulevard.

Ross was also charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and willful reckless driving.

The additional charges came after Ross allegedly said he struck the business sign on purpose and he shouted profanities at the responding officers. Damage to the business sign is estimated at $2,000.

