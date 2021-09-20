 Skip to main content
Arrest follows traffic accident
Police News

At approximately 4 a.m., Sept. 18, Pascual L. Bernabe, 21 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a one-car rollover property damage accident in the 800 block of north Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with refusal to submit to preliminary breath test.

