Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 5:30 p.m., May 5, Briseida E. Mancia, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without having an operator’s license following a traffic stop in the 600 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with failure to yield after turning in front of another vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.
