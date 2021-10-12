Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 7:55 p.m., Oct. 11, Michael J. Schulze, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 1500 block of north Bell Street, Fremont Police reported.
