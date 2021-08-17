Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Aug. 16, Samantha L. Smith, 27, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop for expired license plates in the 500 block of north D Street, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with driving with a suspended license and no valid registration.
