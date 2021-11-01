At approximately 12:20 p.m., Oct. 31, Cesar O. Hinojosa, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of north Luther for a vehicle equipment defect, Fremont Police reported.
Arrest follows traffic stop
