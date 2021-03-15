Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 6:25 p.m., March 13, William L. Dowty, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Military Avenue and William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with driving with revoked license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia after a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana “grinder” were found in the vehicle following his arrest.
_ Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.