 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6:25 p.m., March 13, William L. Dowty, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Military Avenue and William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was also charged with driving with revoked license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia after a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana “grinder” were found in the vehicle following his arrest.

_ Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Electric cars on way, but buyers may not be ready

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News