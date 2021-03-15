Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 6:25 p.m., March 13, William L. Dowty, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Military Avenue and William Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with driving with revoked license and possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia after a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana “grinder” were found in the vehicle following his arrest.