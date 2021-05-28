Arrest follows traffic stop

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 9:50 p.m., May 27, David J. LaCombe, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of north Yager Road, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with no proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.
