 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 9:50 p.m., May 27, David J. LaCombe, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of north Yager Road, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with no proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris cites test of fragile world in Navy speech

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News