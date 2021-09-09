Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8, Kimberly JO Swift, 52, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 500 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
She also had an active arrest warrant out of Douglas County for unspecified charges.
