 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8, Kimberly JO Swift, 52, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop for speeding in the 500 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She also had an active arrest warrant out of Douglas County for unspecified charges.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Child pulled from rubble after shelling in Idlib

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charge

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Sept. 8, Keenan P. Stafford, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license followin…

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Sept. 8, Michael A. Poppino, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News