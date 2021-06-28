Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 7:15 a.m., June 25, Matthew D. Harless, 20, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Somers Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
He was additionally charged on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, having an open container of an alcoholic beverage and having a non-working brake light.
