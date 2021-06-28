 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 7:15 a.m., June 25, Matthew D. Harless, 20, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Somers Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was additionally charged on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, having an open container of an alcoholic beverage and having a non-working brake light.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! Petrolheads enjoy lawnmower racing once again in the U.K.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Woman faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Woman faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 4:15 p.m., June 26, Kathy J. Redwing, 62, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News