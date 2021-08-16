 Skip to main content
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Police News

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Aug. 14, Eugene R. Rodgers, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of north Clarkson Street after he was observed driving by an officer who had knowledge his license was revoked, Fremont Police reported.

