Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Aug. 14, Eugene R. Rodgers, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of north Clarkson Street after he was observed driving by an officer who had knowledge his license was revoked, Fremont Police reported.
