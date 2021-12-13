 Skip to main content
Arrest follows traffic stop

Police News

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 1000 block of north Pierce Street, Fremont Police reported.

