At approximately 9:15 a.m., Dec. 10, Adam L. Doty, 43, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 1000 block of north Pierce Street, Fremont Police reported.
Arrest follows traffic stop
