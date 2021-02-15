Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 8:55 p.m., Feb. 13, Darwin O. Garcia, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 900 block of north Pierce Street, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with violating a stop sign and operating an unregistered vehicle.
- Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.