 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 8:55 p.m., Feb. 13, Darwin O. Garcia, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop in the 900 block of north Pierce Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was also charged with violating a stop sign and operating an unregistered vehicle.

- Tribune staff

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News