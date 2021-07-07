Arrest follows traffic stop

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 4:55 p.m., July 6, Carissa N. Bishop, 26 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion while under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
She was also charged with possessing a controlled substance after a medication bottle was found which contained Alprazolam, a controlled substance, which was not in its correct prescription bottle.
