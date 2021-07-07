 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrest follows traffic stop
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 4:55 p.m., July 6, Carissa N. Bishop, 26 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion while under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop in the 800 block of north Lincoln Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

She was also charged with possessing a controlled substance after a medication bottle was found which contained Alprazolam, a controlled substance, which was not in its correct prescription bottle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Haiti president's assassination worrisome

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremonter
Crime and Courts

Police arrest Fremonter

  • Updated

At approximately 8:45 p.m., June 29, Luther L. Johnson, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a…

Accident leads to arrest
Crime and Courts

Accident leads to arrest

  • Updated

At approximately 10:20 p.m., June 27, Robert J. Owens, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News