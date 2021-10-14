 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Arrest follows traffic stop

Police News

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop near west Military Avenue and I street for a traffic light violation, Fremont Police reported.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces assault charge

Man faces assault charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazing volcanic lighting was captured during an eruption in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News