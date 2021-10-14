At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop near west Military Avenue and I street for a traffic light violation, Fremont Police reported.
Arrest follows traffic stop
