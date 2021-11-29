 Skip to main content
Arrest follows traffic stop

Police News

At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 28, Maynor D. Natareno-Mota, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 1500 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.

