At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 28, Maynor D. Natareno-Mota, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license following a traffic stop for an equipment defect in the 1500 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.
editor's pick top story
Arrest follows traffic stop
Related to this story
At approximately 8 p.m., Nov. 26, Heather R. Pensick, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse following a…
At approximately 9:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Marvin I. Perez-Gonzalez, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with revoked license follow…