Arrest follows verbal disturbance

Police News

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Cosmo J. Deakins, 24, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant after officers responded to a verbal disturbance at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street.

