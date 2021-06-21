Arrest made following accident

At approximately 10 p.m., June 19, Tomas R. Alonzo, 29, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched to a property damage accident in the 800 block of west Military Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Alonzo was reportedly driving his 2013 Honda Accord eastbound on Military Avenue when he struck a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse that was parked and unoccupied. Alonzo then allegedly struck a 2016 Buick Encore that was also parked and unoccupied.

The Encore was pushed into a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that was also parked and unoccupied.

Damage to Alonzo’s Accord is estimated at $5,000. Damage to the Traverse is estimated at $1,000.

Damage to the Encore is estimated at $3,000 and damage to the Equinox is estimated at $700.

