Arrest made following single car accident

At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Birtolo Solis, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he was involved in single car accident in the 900 block of west 8th Street.
It was reported that Solis struck a tree and was not injured. He was also charged with driving without an operator’s license, being a minor in possession of alcohol and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
