At approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Aryan CT Petersen, 29, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Clarkson Street where it was reported a man was hitting parked cars and yelling profanities.