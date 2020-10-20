 Skip to main content
Arrest made for outstanding warrant leads to more charges
Arrest made for outstanding warrant leads to more charges

Police News

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Dylan M. Chaney, 28, of Fremont on an outstanding warrant at a residence in the 1600 block of west 9th Street.

During the arrest procedure, various narcotics including concentrated THC wax, “mushrooms,” marijuana and pieces of drug paraphernalia such as scales were seized from a room where Chaney stayed.

He was charged on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of drugs and narcotics.

