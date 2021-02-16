Arrest occurs after traffic stop

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Feb. 15, Guillermo Ramos-Lopez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant following a traffic stop in the 800 block of west 11th Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with passing on the right, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and no operator’s license.
Tribune staff
