Arrest occurs after traffic stop
At approximately 11:45 a.m. Feb. 15, Guillermo Ramos-Lopez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant following a traffic stop in the 800 block of west 11th Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with passing on the right, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and no operator’s license.

_ Tribune staff

