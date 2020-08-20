Arrested man found with methamphetamine

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Zackery J. Carlstrom, 29, of Fremont on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after a small amount of methamphetamine was found in his wallet.
Carlstrom was arrested on two outstanding Dodge County warrants at a residence in the 700 block of west 19th Street. The methamphetamine was found in a search incident to his arrest.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.