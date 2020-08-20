 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arrested man found with methamphetamine
editor's pick top story

Arrested man found with methamphetamine

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Zackery J. Carlstrom, 29, of Fremont on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance after a small amount of methamphetamine was found in his wallet.

Carlstrom was arrested on two outstanding Dodge County warrants at a residence in the 700 block of west 19th Street. The methamphetamine was found in a search incident to his arrest.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News