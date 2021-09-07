Arrests follow fight complaint

At approximately 9:25 p.m., Sept. 4, Shawn A. Karr, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following a fight complaint at a business in the 2200 block of north Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of being involved in the disturbance and then refusing to identify himself to officers investigating the complaint. William N. Reeves, 34, of Hooper was also involved in the disturbance and was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.