Arrests follow traffic accident

At approximately 1:15 a.m., May 8, Tanner Jo S. Massey, 23, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of obstruction after he allegedly told officers he was the driver of a vehicle involved in a single-car accident in the 1800 block of north Park Avenue.

Massey allegedly told officers he was driving so that an acquaintance would not get into trouble, Fremont Police reported.

McKenzi J. Bayliff, 20, of Hooper was ultimately identified as the driver of the car involved and she was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

