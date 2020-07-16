Backpack with iPad stolen from vehicle

At approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft complaint that was received from a residence in the 100 block of north Logan Street.

The victim reported that sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday an unknown person entered a vehicle and took a backpack that contained an iPad device. The car was parked in front of the residence.Estimated loss is approximately $800.