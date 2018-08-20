A Columbus man who robbed the U.S. Bank in downtown Fremont in April was sentenced on Monday to four to eight years in prison.
Leonard P. Lovell, 53, pleaded no contest to one count of robbery on July 9. As a class II felony, the charge could have yielded a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.
His sentencing in Dodge County District Court on Monday came as part of a plea deal with the Dodge County Attorney’s office. Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass said the deal had been made based on the crime committed, Lovell’s criminal history and conversations with Lovell and his attorney, Tim Schultz.
One victim of the robbery, an employee at the bank, said that that the robbery had been “scary” and “put everyone on edge,” Glass told the court. But Glass noted that the defendant also admitted that the robbery was “the dumbest thing he ever did.”
“And it was probably the dumbest thing he’s ever done, but this level of crime also requires some level of punishment,” Glass said. “The agreement of four to eight years doesn’t require him to spend the rest of his life or anything like that in prison, but it will punish him for his crimes as it took a toll on the people working in the bank.”
District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall honored the plea agreement, but said that, had there been no agreement, he would have sentenced Lovell to “significantly more time in the penitentiary.”
“I want the message to go out that in Fremont, Dodge County, Nebraska, this type of behavior is not tolerated,” he said.
Lovell entered into the U.S. Bank on Main Street in the afternoon on April 18, and without speaking, handed a note to the teller. A police affidavit says that the note “threatened violence towards the bank and employees.” Lieutenant Ed Watts of the Fremont Police Department told the Tribune in April that Lovell displayed no weapon and made no explicit threats.
The tellers obeyed Lovell’s note, and Lovell left the bank with at least $500, Watts said in April. He was apprehended about 15 minutes later after being discovered on foot in the vicinity of the bank. All of the money, an exact amount of which was not disclosed, was returned.
“I know it was a very foolish and very wrong thing for me to do,” Lovell told the court. “I want to say I’m sorry to the people affected by my actions. No one should have to endure such an experience.”
Under Nebraska’s Good Time Law, Lovell will serve at least two years.
In other district court news from Monday:
- A jury trial was set for Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 for Zachary D. Douglas, 36, who is accused of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class II felony; child abuse, a class IIIA felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class IV felony; and habitual criminal eligibility, which can add 10 years to a sentence after numerous felony charges. Douglas has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
- Jason L. Arnold, 43, initially missed his court appearance related to drug-related charges, yielding a bench warrant, but arrived later in the day and appeared before Hall. Hall asked, as he does in each case, whether Arnold was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and whether he had taken them in the last 24 hours. After Arnold said “no,” Hall responded saying “I don’t believe you, I’m going to order that you be tested by probation because I think you’re higher than a kite right now.” Arnold’s bond was revoked and the case was continued. Arnold protested, but was brought to jail.
- Hall reduced the bond of Craig R. Janssen, 43, from $50,000 with a 10 percent option to $15,000 with a 10 percent option. He has pleaded not guilty to several charges related to domestic violence, including domestic assault, terroristic threats, strangulation, in addition to a charge related to an escape attempt after being arrested. Glass opposed the reduction, citing a long criminal history, one that Glass said had been driven, in part, by alcohol.
- Trevor Demarais, 22, one of six arrested by the III Corps Drug Task Force following a January 4 investigation, was sentenced to 30 months of probation on one count of possession of a controlled substance. The sentence came as part of a plea agreement where Demarais was required to get a substance abuse evaluation.
- Travis Alukonis, 30, was given a 30-month sentence of probation to delivery of a controlled substance, a class II felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years. Alukonis was a previous graduate of the Dodge County Drug Court program, and a heated Hall expressed anger that, despite resources spent in drug court, Alukonis was back in court on a drug charge. However, both the state, represented by Dodge County Chief Deputy Attorney Sara Sopinski, and Alukonis’ defense attorney Leta Fornoff recommended probation, both citing significant progress made in treatment since being released on furlough. He is currently at the Siena/Francis House in Omaha, which has provided letters strongly attesting to Alukonis’ progress, culminating into a staff position. “This is your last chance,” Hall said. “It’s the bottom of the ninth and this is it.”