Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary that was reported at a residence in the 900 block of north Hancock Street.

The victim reported that sometime between July 27, 2020 and Aug. 3rd, 2020 someone entered the garage and took a bicycle. The bicycle is described as a boys BMX brand bicycle valued at $200.