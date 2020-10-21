 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bikes stolen from porch
editor's pick top story

Bikes stolen from porch

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of the theft of two bicycles from a residence in the 1000 block of east Military Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The bicycles were taken off of the front porch of the residence. One bicycle is described as a blue and white child’s bicycle, unknown make or model, and the other bicycle is described as a gray and orange Kent brand 20-inch boy’s bicycle.

Estimated loss is $200.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News