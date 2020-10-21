Bikes stolen from porch

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of the theft of two bicycles from a residence in the 1000 block of east Military Avenue.

The bicycles were taken off of the front porch of the residence. One bicycle is described as a blue and white child’s bicycle, unknown make or model, and the other bicycle is described as a gray and orange Kent brand 20-inch boy’s bicycle.