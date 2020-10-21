 Skip to main content
Blender stolen from front step
Police News

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft that was reported at a residence in the 1400 block of north C Street.

The victim reported that at approximately 1 p.m. that day, an electric blender was delivered to the residence and left in a package on the front step. When the victim returned home at approximately 4:30 p.m., it was discovered that someone cut the package open and took the blender.

There is no information on the make or model of the blender. Estimated loss is $130.

